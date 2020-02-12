Columbus Ohio is one of the only cities where you can have all four seasons happen in one day, this is why so many people that move to this great city from other cities always get sick during this time of year. Well, today is another one of those days where from 10 am until 4 pm the weather will be fall-like and then out of nowhere according to the know it alls aka weathermen/women say the temperatures will drop drastically so much so that they’ve issued a weather advisory. And this snow is supposed to last throughout the weekend. That’s why I say that one the easiest jobs in the world is doing the weather because it’s a guessing game all you have to do is guess because at the end of the day nobody really knows what mother nature will do. Full Story Click Here Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage 10 photos Launch gallery Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage 1. Hurricane Harvey Source: 1 of 10 Source: 1 of 10 2. Hurricane Harvey Source: 2 of 10 Source: 2 of 10 3. Hurricane Harvey Source: 3 of 10 Source: 3 of 10 4. Hurricane Harvey Source: 4 of 10 Source: 4 of 10 5. Hurricane Harvey Source: 5 of 10 Source: 5 of 10 6. Hurricane Harvey Source: 6 of 10 Source: 6 of 10 7. Hurricane Harvey Source: 7 of 10 Source: 7 of 10 8. Hurricane Harvey Source: 8 of 10 Source: 8 of 10 9. Hurricane Harvey Source: 9 of 10 Source: 9 of 10 10. Hurricane Harvey Source: 10 of 10 Source: 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage Continue reading Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

614 Weather Update was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com