Fire&Desire: The Valentine’s Day Edition

Do you think you’re ready for Valentine’s Day? I bet you’re running around now trying to decide what to buy to make your night special. Slow down, we’ve got everything under control. Well.. for the most part. We’ve curated a playlist for you to make sure that the evening runs smoothly and the vibe is right. Now, if you play your cards right…you shouldn’t make it all the through. Are you up for the challenge?

We present to you, The “Slow Jams Deluxe” tape.

Yeah. The one with Luther, Sade, and the extended mix of Prince’s Adore.

Enjoy.

