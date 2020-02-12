CLOSE
Mommy Moment: Avoid Scams This Tax Season!

It’s tax season again! Refund time but its also scammer time. The cyber criminal jack-boys want a refund too, so they pose as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to try and steal your money and personal information. Did u know, Over the years thousands of individuals have lost millions of dollars and personal info due to tax scams and fake IRS communications.

According to CIO of Urban One, Tony Spinelli, here are some tips to help you avoid becoming the next victim.

The IRS will never:

  • Contact you by email, text message or social media to request personal or financial information.
  • Call or email about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill.
  • Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
  • Demand immediate payment using a specific method such as a pre-paid debit card, gift card or wire transfer.
  • Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

You can report any IRS scams by clicking here.

