Independence Senior Sets State Record With 17 3-Pointers In Game

We would like to give a huge shoutout to Independence High School basketball star Andre Trent who made history Thursday night!

In his final home game, the senior guard hit 17 3-pointers Thursday and scored 54 points on senior night.

His 17 3-pointers breaks a single-game record that was set back in 1998.

Below is the highlight video captured by Zach Fleer of 270Hoops.com.

Best of luck to Trent at the next level!

