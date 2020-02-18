Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kehlani Puts YG On Blast In A New Song, As They Call It Quits

Kehlani breaks up with YG

I mean, everything was all good a few days ago? After releasing their new record ‘Konclusions’ on Valentines day, the west coast couple YG & Kehlani have called it quits, again. The singer has responded with her own song “Valentine’s Day (Shameful),” which she confirms their split and released Sunday night via Soundcloud. Kehlani speaks on being used for clout and refusing to say his name because he doesn’t deserve the recognition. Take a listen to the record and see for yourself. (Audio)

NEYO ADMITS DIVORCE, BLAMES WIFE’S DEMONS

R&B singer Ne-Yo confirms the divorce rumors are true! He recently visted the Private Talk Podcast and admitted that he and his soon to be ex-wife, Crystal, simply just have different demons. “It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife and have decided to go ahead and get a divorce ….Long story short…She’s got demons, just like everybody else. Just like me and we realized that our demons don’t mesh and until the both of us get ahold of our personal demons it’s gonna be difficult for us to stay married…”

T-Pain Is About His Business!

The Grammy-Award winning singer is cashing in on the slander! Over the weekend he tweeted,

“k so here’s wht happened. My dawg sent me the f***tpain.com link and instead of trying to take it down and hurt the person that put time into making the site. I simply purchased it from them and now all the profit comes to me. Got i? So buy it up!! I’d appreciate it”

His tweet was in response to a critic who wrote,

“tpain is a terrible artist and he is the ugliest creature on the planet”

And he wasn’t finished yet. He told his social media following that they could show love by buying products from the site.

“Buying and wearing anything from f***tpain.com means you super f*** wit me. Like when your best friend calls you a trash a** b****. You know they truly ride for you.”

Posted February 18, 2020

