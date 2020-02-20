Columbus Police Seeking 16-year-old in West Side Shooting

A 16-year-old accused of killing a man and injuring another Tuesday night, is now wanted by Columbus Police.

German Sanchez Jr., 16, is wanted for murder for the death of Jacob Isaiah Todd, 20, who was shot and killed Tuesday night on Applefair Drive, according to Columbus police.

Souleymane Gadio, 21, was also shot and is in serious but stable condition.

Police say at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday they responded to a shooting at 5570 Applefair Drive. When officers arrived, they found Todd and Gadio suffering from gunshot wounds. Todd was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Sanchez Jr.’s whereabouts are unknown at this time and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Sanchez Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

We are just 50 days into 2020 and the Columbus Division of Police said 17 people have been killed in Columbus, and half have been young people, under age 21. Most were victims of gun violence.

