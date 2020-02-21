Lauryn London is Not Dating Diddy!

Lauren London is not the one to play with. Rumors starting circulating that Lauren was dating the Bad Boy himself, Sean Diddy Combs, after fans feel he posted a pic that insinuated that they had something going on. London made sure to shut those rumors down. It all started when Diddy posted pics from last months Roc Nation Brunch.

Check them out below:

The two are seen talking and smiling in one pic, while another finds Diddy looking on as London walks away. He captioned the black and white pics, “#lostfiles … @laurenlondon 💙 . The pics caught the attention of twitter and fans quickly began to respond. One person wrote, “Woahh. Nipsey’s watching.” Another added, “Diddy and Lauren London are NOT dating. Y’all weird & Diddy is messy as f*ck for even putting that sh*t out there like that. Clown a**.”

Diddy eventually re-posted his pic with Lauren on his Instagram Story and captioned it “More Lost Files … Me & My Sister @laurenlondon at the @rocnation brunch.”

Lauren London responded to all of the ruckus. She posted a pic of Nipsey with the caption reading, “Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!” She later posted, “Stop f***ing playing with me and my name. Now let me get back to healing.” She captioned the post, “I’m all love and peace but never forget….I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family ,my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁.”

That puts an end to those rumors!

