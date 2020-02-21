Kevin Hart Wants Sex Tape Lawsuit Thrown Out!

Kevin Hart is fighting back against that $60 million dollar sex tape lawsuit that was brought against him by Montia Sabbag. Sabbag is the woman that appeared in the sex tape with him. Sabbag is suing for $60 million and has accused Kevin and his friend conspired to tape their encounter.

According to TMZ, the actor and comedian has claimed that he was not properly served in the case filed against him by Sabbag and he wants the suit dismissed because he claims the process server “simply threw a set of papers out of a car window in view of a security guard” outside the gate of his home.

The guard claims that he doesn’t live at Kevin’s residence and he wasn’t authorized to accept service of a legal complaint.