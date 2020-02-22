Look at God!

They say “closed mouths don’t get fed.” One woman from Columbus shot her shot for some help from Chad Johnson and she got it!

Show me today’s deadline notice & we’ll handle it‼️ https://t.co/BwOVr3J1el — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 17, 2020

The woman, Kelly Crashaun Janay, sent her the invoice and moments later sent her money for rent to her Zelle account. Not just one month either, he got sis right for the next few months!

Sis they got us all the way fucked up, DM me your zelle & we will pay a few months in advance https://t.co/U6eSUiYA3z — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 17, 2020

I love you ❤️ https://t.co/4u2k4knJeT — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 17, 2020

Despite how you may feel about Ocho he is a God sent for this woman.

Source: The Jasmine Brand

Chad ‘OchoCinco’ Johnson Pays Columbus Woman’s Rent To Stop Eviction was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com