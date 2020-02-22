Look at God!
They say “closed mouths don’t get fed.” One woman from Columbus shot her shot for some help from Chad Johnson and she got it!
The woman, Kelly Crashaun Janay, sent her the invoice and moments later sent her money for rent to her Zelle account. Not just one month either, he got sis right for the next few months!
Despite how you may feel about Ocho he is a God sent for this woman.
Source: The Jasmine Brand
Chad ‘OchoCinco’ Johnson Pays Columbus Woman’s Rent To Stop Eviction was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com