Nationwide Children’s Hospital to open Mental Health Pavilion

Nationwide Children’s Hospital is world renown for the life saving skills and innovative thinking. They have managed to add on that advancement with a new pavilion dedicated to helping the growing number of children with mental health issues.

According to reports, the Chief of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, Dr. David Axelson, said, “Last year, we had over 5,500 kids come to Nationwide Children’s Hospital emergency room with a serious behavioral health condition. Central Ohio is on the cutting edge of really trying to address this pediatric mental health crisis. We know that half of all mental health conditions start before the age of 14 and 75 percent start before the age of 24.” That is a 400% increase from 10 years prior.

According to NBC4i.com, experts revealed that 15 percent of high schoolers have had thoughts of suicide and the number of deaths are on the rise. In the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion, children will find hope for suicidal thoughts, anxiety, and depression. There will also be areas dedicated to autism and neurodevelopment disorders.

Are you interested in learning more about the Big Lots Pavilion for Behavioral Health? There is an open house this Sunday, March 1 from 11am to 3pm. RSVP Here.

