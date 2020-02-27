Ebay Pulls Kobe Memorial Items From Site.

Ebay is doing the right thing by the Bryant Family. The company has pulled items that people are trying to sell from Kobe’s Memorial Service.

Unfortunately, some of the people that attended the memorial are trying to make a profit off of it by selling the property on ebay. According to TMZ, one XL shirt sold for $2,025. People are trying to sell all types of merch from the event like, shirt, pins, programs and more. eBay said that the items were removed because of a policy they have that prohibits sellers from profiting off of “human tragedy or suffering.” An eBay spokesperson wrote, “Please note, due to sudden and tragic passing of Kobe Bryant – eBay has made the decision to prohibit the sale of merchandise, images and mugs relating to their passing.”

Good for you Ebay!

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: