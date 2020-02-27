Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Help Fight Childhood Cancer: Become a Partner in Hope for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020

Source: StJude Hospital / StJude Hospital

 

Become a “Partner In Hope” by pledging just $20 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer. Put your gift on a credit card and you’ll get the THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES t-shirt.

 

Donate Button

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

DONATE HERE or call  1-800-411-9898 to give!

 

The Latest:

Help Fight Childhood Cancer: Become a Partner in Hope for St. Jude Children’s Hospital  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
Unsung Cruise
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close