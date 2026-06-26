Barack Obama Opens Up About His Health: Here’s What He Said

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Barack Obama is feeling “good” about his health these days, but there are still a few areas he’d like to improve. During an exclusive interview with People published June 25, the former president, now 64, said he could use a little help in the endurance department. When asked if he would be able to keep up with kids on the basketball court of the newly opened Obama Presidential Center, the Democrat honestly replied:

“No, now I will take folks on for a game of HORSE, we can have some shooting contests…I am not running up and down that court because I want to protect my knees and my achilles. I don’t want to be in a boot. I’m in good shape if I’m just running north-south. You start getting me sideways and I start worrying …”

Barack Obama’s Health: The former president hopes to become just as healthy (and flexible) as his wife, Michelle Obama.

The former president hopes to get his health in pristine shape, just like his 62-year-old wife, Michelle Obama, whom he praised for having great strength and flexibility.

“Michelle, obviously she looks spectacular, but she is way ahead of me on the whole stretching and flexibility tip,” he admitted. “And that is my next stage.”

Responding with a warm laugh and nudge, Michelle replied:

“Is that where you’re going? Towards stretching and flexibility?”

Obama shot back, “That’s where I’m going.”

The Obama Presidential Center features a new gym where community members can focus on their wellness, too.

With the Obama Presidential Center now open, community members, and even the former president, can take advantage of the many health and wellness offerings across the 19-acre campus.

One of the center’s standout additions is a gym, designed to bring people together for fitness, recreation, and community events.

“They’ll hold birthday parties… there’s more than just basketball that’ll be going on down there,” shared Michelle during the interview. “In the gym there are all of these multi-purpose rooms where hopefully community people will do yoga” or even a little ballet, she shared.

For Michelle, maintaining an active lifestyle has meant taking on new challenges.

“I tend to get fanatical about stuff that I try. So I started deciding, I’m going to play tennis. And in order to get good at something, you’ve got to play,” she added.

“She’s gotten very good,” noted the former president.

Barack, on the other hand, needs to do a little stretching before he hits the tennis court.

“I don’t want to pop nothing,” he added.

Located on Chicago’s South Side, the Obama Presidential Center also features a world-class museum, a new branch of the Chicago Public Library, and expansive green spaces where visitors can gather, reflect, and connect.

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Barack Obama Opens Up About His Health: Here’s What He Said was originally published on newsone.com