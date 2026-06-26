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A Scary Moment for Lionel Richie Fans.

Lionel Richie had to Stop a Show Mid-Performance After Suffering a Dizzy Spell on Stage. Now 2 Concerts Have Been Postponed.

Published on June 26, 2026
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The Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2016
Source: JMEnternational / Getty

Fans got a scare after legendary singer Lionel Richie was forced to cut his concert short in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday night after experiencing what he described as dizziness while performing.

Richie was in the middle of singing “Dancing on the Ceiling” when he began feeling “dizzy” and “strange,” prompting him to sit down onstage. Video from the show shows the 77-year-old entertainer trying to push through the performance before eventually leaving the stage.

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

According to reports, paramedics met Richie backstage and transported him by ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution. Sources close to the situation say the trip was not considered an emergency, but was done out of an abundance of caution.

After Richie exited, his saxophonist, Dino Soldo, informed the crowd that the singer wasn’t feeling well and would not be able to continue the show.

The Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2016
Source: JMEnternational / Getty

UPDATE: Richie has now postponed his next two tour stops in Chicago and Columbus after doctors advised him to rest and recover. A statement from promoters says he is expected to resume the tour on June 30 in Pittsburgh alongside Earth, Wind & Fire. Rescheduled dates for the postponed concerts will be announced at a later time.

While no official diagnosis has been released, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris told reporters Richie may have simply been dealing with dehydration and appeared fine before taking the stage.

Fans are wishing Richie a speedy recovery as he takes time to rest before returning to the road.

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