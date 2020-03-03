Death Toll up to 19 in Nashville Tornado’s

We have to sending protective and healing energy to the people of Nashville, Tennessee as they suffered the effects of two tornado’s that ripped through their city. As the city slept, around midnight, the tornadoes spawned themselves off from a line of severe storms that caused severe damage across state.

According to NBC4i.com, numerous buildings have been demolished and tens of thousands of people are still without power. Part of Interstate 40 was closed by downed power lines and overturned tractor-trailers and Nashville schools are closed for the rest of the week. At last count, 19 people have been killed and more than 20 have been hospitalized.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean ,”A tornado skipped across the county.”You do have people at the hospital and frankly there have been fatalities.” Weather.com says that several counties have been effected and the Nashville Fire Department said it was responding to reports of about 50 collapsed structures.

For more information, click here.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: