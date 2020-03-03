Columbus Man Writes Coronavirus Song to Spread Awareness, Not Germs

Some people believe that Ron Freeman has to much time on his hands after he took time out of his day to make The Coronavirus Song where he helps people by spreading awareness and not germs. With cases popping up all over the world many cities around the country have begun preparing for an outbreak, while there are a lot of myths about the virus Freeman’s song helps people know what they need to do so that they are not affected by the virus. Right now Ron Freeman’s video that he uploaded to Youtube is already up to hundreds of views. Full Story Click Here

Written By: City Posted 11 hours ago

