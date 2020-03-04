Corey Feldman Afraid for His Life; New Doc Will Expose Hollywood Pedophiles

Corey Feldman is determined to tell his story about the pedophiles in Hollywood, even if it puts his life in danger. The actor has an upcoming documentary that promises to tell the story of Feldman and his now deceased best friend Corey Haim and how they were targeted by powerful Hollywood elites when they were young actors. The documentary is titled, ‘My Truth: The Rape of 2 Corey’s.’

Feldman appeared on The Wendy Williams Show with security in tow, where he expressed why he was doing the documentary and how he feared for his life.

Feldman says in the clip, “We had both been molested as children … He was raped physically. I was raped emotionally. I was molested. He added, “I am saying every name that affected … our lives, and we have victims talking about their experiences … The one main name that everyone is waiting to hear … It is a name that everybody on the planet knows.”

Feldman has never named his or Haim’s abusers, but promises to expose them in the doc. Feldman has security for his self, his current wife and both of his ex-wives. He added that they have had countless death threats. According to PageSix, Feldman said he funded the doc himself after streaming services turned him down, and he’ll premiere it on its own website on Monday, 11pm est.

You can find his website here.

