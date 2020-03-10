Some Franklin County Voting Locations Have Been Moved for the Primary Elections

The Franklin County Board of Elections has announced that several polling locations have been moved ahead of the March 17th primary election.
The change came after talks between the Ohio Secretary of State and several nursing homes and assisted care living facilities were advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help restrict large groups from areas due to the Coronavirus COVID-19. Director Ed Leonard was quoted saying, “We knew the decision to relocate voting locations was a necessary decision for the wellbeing of the residents of these facilities and taking a proactive approach allows for a more orderly relocation process,”.
The following are the precincts that are relocating for voting on March 17th.
Another option for voting is early voting in person at the Board of Elections until March 16th located at 1700 Morse Road. You can ask for an absentee ballot by going to the Board of Elections website or by phone at 614-525-3470
Click here to visit the Franklin County Board of Elections site for up to date information on voting and polling changes.
