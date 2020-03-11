Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Josie Harris Found Dead

In sad news, the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, and mother to three of his kids, was found deceased in her car at her home in California.

Tmz was informed by law enforcement that the 40 yr old was discovered in her car at her home in Valencia, California after they were called to the home around 9:30 pm Tuesday (March 10th). She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say there does not appear to be any foul play and the case is being treated as a death investigation as opposed to a homicide probe.

Tmz reports that Josie had a tumultuous relationship with Mayweather. He was convicted of attacking her back in a 2010 domestic violence incident and later served 2 months behind bars. She claims he abused her on 6 other occasions as well. Harris reportedly dated Mayweather from 1995 to 2010 and was an aspiring actress.

May she rest in peace.

