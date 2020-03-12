Cedar Point Offering Free Tickets, See How To Reserve Your Tickets!

Get yours before they are all gone!

With all the bad news about the coronavirus, we all deserve a big pick-me-up and a day of fun.

Cedar Point is offering free admission for May 2-3, according to 10TV. The park announced Tuesday this deal is part of their preseason special to celebrate it’s 150th anniversary. It is being called “Just For Fun Weekend” and will take place May 2-3 from noon until 6 p.m.

“Relive Cedar Point’s past when visiting the park was free and each attraction had its own ticket price,” park officials said.

To reserve your complimentary ticket you will have to RSVP on www.cedarpoint.com. Parking is included in the promotion but rides are not (dang).

“Guests who would like unlimited access to available rides must purchase a ride wristband online for $20.20 at the same time as their RSVP ticket reservation,” park officials explain. “No tickets or wristbands will be available at the park.”

