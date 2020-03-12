Floyd Mayweather’s Ex-Girlfriend Josie Harris Found Dead At The Age of 40

“Retired” professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather’s former girlfriend, Josie Harris, was found dead in a parked car at the age of 40.

Harris, who is the mother of three children she had with Mayweather, was found dead at her Southern California home Tuesday night (Mar.11). Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station were called to for a “medical rescue” in Valencia around at 9:42 p.m.NBC News reports.

Per NBC News:

“Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station were called for a medical rescue in Valencia at 9:42 p.m. and found an unresponsive woman in a car parked in what investigators believe was her driveway, officials said.”

“The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, whose homicide department is handling the death investigation.”

Mayweather and Harris had a very tumultuous relationship. The boxer spent three months in jail back in 2012 following a domestic assault charge where he verbally and physically assaulted Harris in front of their two sons. Harris claimed that Floyd assaulted her 6 times, Mayweather’s sentence stemmed from a 2010 incident where Harris claimed Mayweather entered her Las Vegas home while she slept. She alleged that Mayweather pulled her by the hair and attacked her in front of their children.

In an interview with Katie Couric, Floyd denied physically attacking Harris but did allege that she was on drugs.

“Did I kick, stomp and beat someone? No, that didn’t happen. Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone.”

Harris was in the middle of a $20 million defamation lawsuit against the boxer she filed back in 2015 according to E! News report where claimed Mayweather “maliciously lied” about assaulting her.

Our thoughts are with her three children and the Harris family.

