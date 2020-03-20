Wal Mart to Give Workers Cash Bonus; Seeking New Employees

We do have to give props to all the Wal Mart workers that have been working so diligently through this coronavirus pandemic and trying to keep store shelves stocked. Wal mart management has noticed their efforts as well and have decided to give hourly workers a bonus.

According to MarketWatch.com, Walmart announced late Thursday that it would give cash bonuses of more than half a billion dollars to its employees as it looks to hire another 150,000 workers. They will give full-time employees who are paid hourly a bonus of $300 apiece, and part-time hourly employees a bonus of $150 on April 2. The company is also accelerating its next scheduled quarterly bonus by a month, paying out the bonuses as if the company hit all of its first-quarter goals. In total, the bonuses will cost about $550 million.

Chief Executive Doug McMillon said in a statement. “We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us.” Walmart also said that it hoped to hire 150,000 workers by the end of May for its stores, distribution and fulfillment centers, and would reduce the hiring process from its usual two weeks to just 24 hours.

