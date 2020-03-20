CLOSE
Vanessa Bryant Files To Change Kobe’s Trust To Add Youngest Daughter Capri

Vanessa Bryant has filed a request to change to her late husband, Kobe Bryant’s trust fund because it did not include their 9-month year daughter Capri.

Co-trustees of Kobe’s trust, Widow Vanessa and agent Rob Pelinka, are asking the court to modify the language to include their youngest daughter.

According to The Blast, the documents state that it was Kobe’s intention to provide for Vannessa and all of his children.

“The material purpose of the Trust is to provide a fund for Kobe’s wife and daughters of Kobe and Vanessa for their support, care, and maintenance and, at the same time, to provide protection for the Trust’s assets so that the assets will be available for the benefit of Kobe and Vanessa’s daughters, equally, upon Vanessa’s death,” the document states.

The last modification was added in 2017 after the birth of Bianka but before the birth of Capri.  The co-trustees are pushing that the trust specifically grants the wishes of Kobe to include all children.

Currently, Vanessa and daughters, Natalia and Bianka can draw money from the trust. The document to add Capri to the trust clarifies that “this was not Kobe’s intent. Nor does it accomplish the primary and material purpose of the Trust – to provide for Vanessa and all his children with Vanessa after his death.”

Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter accident on January 26 along with daughter Gianna Bryant and six other passengers.   

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were inseparable. We know this because she was always by his side, on and off the court. And whether he would win or lose a game, his daughter was in his arms during the press conference. He always had his family right beside him. They died together. The tragedy is unfathomable. The world is in a state of shock as details emerge about the fatal crash that took the life of five people. An outpour of condolences have flooded social media. At 13-years-old Gianna showed great promise in her basketball career. She played basketball for the Los Angeles Lady Mamba team and had her hopes set on playing for UConn. Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many people. His untimely death is devastating, but add on the death of his daughter — it’s incomprehensible. A wife and mother suffering a double loss. A family watching the sun set on their universe. The world is mourning a legend. It’s unbearable. All we can do is pray. SEE ALSO: Rest In Power: Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant At The Grammys SEE ALSO: Kobe Bryant and 13 Year Old Daughter Gianna Have Died In Helicopter Crash

