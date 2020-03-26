While most students are ecstatic about school shutting down for the rest of the school year, there are some students that are crushed and these would be the senior and the students-athletes that had state title aspirations. Today at 1 pm the Ohio High School Athletic Association will announce the cancellation of all winter sports which means that this school year Ohio will not have a state champion in hockey, wrestling and girls’ basketball and boys basketball. The Ohio High School Athletic Association also said that they would lose over $1.4 million due to the cancellation of the state tournaments. You have to feel sorry for those senior and underclassmen that had a chance to win a state title this school year. Full Story Click Here

OHSAA informs schools it has canceled winter sports tournaments was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: