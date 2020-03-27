Americans are anxious to get their lives back to their everyday normal.
Traveling is something people love to do, some may even need to do. Whether is for work, or just to go visit loved ones. Since the Stay At Home Order has been put into place, Americans are doing their best to honor the order by staying at home and going out only when its necessary.
Governor Mike DeWine has said that traveling is still fine, but those coming into the state of Ohio he would love for them to self quarantine for 14 days.
So yes its still safe to hit the road, but still be cautious!
The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars
The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars
1. Bradley Cooper: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 1 of 11
2. Trevor Noah: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. Jason Moma: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. Chadwick Boseman: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. Winston Duke: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. Michael B. Jordan: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. Alex Rodriguez: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 7 of 11
8. Ryan Seacrest: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:WENN 8 of 11
9. Henry Golding: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 9 of 11
10. Chris Evans: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 10 of 11
11. DeVon Franklin: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 11 of 11
Are We Still Allowed to Travel During the Stay At Home Order was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com