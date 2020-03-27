Americans are anxious to get their lives back to their everyday normal.

Traveling is something people love to do, some may even need to do. Whether is for work, or just to go visit loved ones. Since the Stay At Home Order has been put into place, Americans are doing their best to honor the order by staying at home and going out only when its necessary.

Governor Mike DeWine has said that traveling is still fine, but those coming into the state of Ohio he would love for them to self quarantine for 14 days.

We haven't issued an order about travel, but people who come into #Ohio, we would ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 27, 2020

So yes its still safe to hit the road, but still be cautious!

Are We Still Allowed to Travel During the Stay At Home Order was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com