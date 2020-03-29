Buckeyes Add 5-Star Running Back To 2021 Recruiting Class

TreVeyon Henderson, highly regarded as one of the nation’s top running backs in the class of 2021 made the decision Friday to join the Ohio State Buckeye football family continuing to bolster the Buckeyes as the top recruiting class in the country.

According to 24/7 Sports, Henderson, who helped lead his team to a 15-0 season and a Virginia state championship is the second-ranked running back in the nation for his class.

OSU only signed one scholarship running back in 2020, a late signing of Cincinnati native Miyan Williams. However, the 2021 class is loaded with Henderson, the Virginia Gatorade state player of the year, joining fellow running back Evan Pryor, a 4-star rated back from North Carolina who committed to OSU last week.

