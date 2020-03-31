The Coronavirus outbreak is leaving its mark on Cincinnati Police.

WCPO reports that City officials say a second officer tested positive for COVID-19, Monday, and is in self-quarantine at home. Test results are pending on a third officer, who has shown Coronavirus symptoms

All three officers worked out of district three, which was cleaned and sanitized after the first officer tested positive for this past weekend.

Two Cincinnati Police Officers Test Positive for COVID-19 was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Chad Ashmore Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: