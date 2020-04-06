Cincinnati: 2 People Found Shot On I-71

Cincinnati we had to stop this violence in our city.

Via Fox19

A man and a woman were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center after they were found in a vehicle that crashed on the northbound side of the highway near Dana Avenue about 8:10 p.m. The woman, Micaela Stevenson, 34, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.No further information will be released on the surviving victim, they added.

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 5 hours ago

