Cincinnati: 2 People Found Shot On I-71

 

 

 

Via Fox19

A man and a woman were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center after they were found in a vehicle that crashed on the northbound side of the highway near Dana Avenue about 8:10 p.m. The woman, Micaela Stevenson, 34, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.No further information will be released on the surviving victim, they added.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

