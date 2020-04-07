Ohio State sophomore Luther Muhammad will enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 7 points per game, made the announcement on his social media Sunday evening thank the Ohio State coaches, teammates and fans.

Muhammad is the third Buckeye to transfer from Chris Holtmann’s program. He joins freshman guard D.J. Carton and freshman forward Alonzo Gaffney who all decided to leave this year.

The Buckeyes now lose three starters from the 2019-20 squad with junior forward Kaleb Wesson declaring for the NBA Draft and his brother Andre Wesson graduating.

However, the Buckeyes are preparing to move forward with Northland High School grad Seth Towns who transferred from Harvard in March to join Ohio State with two years of eligibility remaining. In addition, the Buckeyes are excited about incoming freshmen Eugene Brown III, a four-star shooting guard and three-star power forward Zed Key.

OSU Guard Luther Muhammed Enters Transfer Portal was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 1 hour ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: