Columbus Police Looking For Men Accused of Stealing Toilet Paper and More from Meijer

Columbus Police are looking for two men after allegedly stealing toilet paper and groceries from the Meijer grocery store located at 5050 North Hamilton Road on April 4th.
According to the Columbus Police, the two suspects went to the self-checkout with a full cart of groceries including hard to get toilet paper. Instead of using the checkout system, the two suspects allegedly bagged all of their groceries and walked out of the store without paying. The duo was seen on store cameras leaving the store in a black SUV. This is the second time the alleged suspects have been caught on camera stealing.
If you have any information that can help wipe out these toilet paper thieves please call contact Det. Wolf at 614-645-1433 or pwolf@columbuspolice.org
