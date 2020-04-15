2020 Essence Festival Cancelled, Here’s How To Get a Refund

COVID-19 is really trying to take all of our joy….. The 2020 Essence Festival joins the long list of festivals canceled due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

New Orleans has been hit hard with the virus so Mayor LaToya Cantrell has requested no large events take place in the city until 2021. But all isn’t lost, Essence has announced that they will host the first-ever ESSENCE Festival of Culture: The Virtual Edition over the 4th of July weekend and will benefit the city of New Orleans.

If you have purchased tickets to the festival, refunds will be issued. According to the Essence website, “your tickets will be valid for the new event date or can be refunded. Visit your Ticketmaster account under the Self-Service section or speak with a Ticketmaster agent to process your refund. Refunds will be processed within 30 days.” Learn more here

