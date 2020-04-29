CLOSE
2020 Grads: Oprah, Lil Nas X Doing a Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Oprah Winfrey on stage during her ’Your Path Made Clear&apos; tour

Hey Class of 2020! Here’s some exciting news for you. Celebs like Oprah Winfrey and Lil Nas X are getting together to hold a virtual commencement ceremony just for you.

Lil Nas X Celebrates Grammy Win

Graduation ceremonies across the country are getting canceled or postponed  so celebs are stepping in to make the Class of 2020 feel special through virtual ceremonies. According to Billboard, Facebook and Instagram are hosting a ceremony featuring none other than Oprah Winfrey as commencement speaker. Winfrey is being joined by Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and others, who will share words of wisdom with grads, and Miley Cyrus has signed on to perform “The Climb.”. #Graduation2020: will be live streamed May 15th on Facebook Watch.

