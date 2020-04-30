We Must Re-Open But We have to Protect the Public

So the day is almost here, in a matter of hours the state of Ohio will be Reopening back up. A lot of us are prepared for this and then some of us are not prepared.

May 1st, all healthcare will be able to resume, and the plan will continue to unfold gradually. Opening up the state little by little. A big day is May 12th, where retails stores will be able to allow consumers inside as long as they an have some sort of 6ft distance between employees and consumers.

We want to open up, but we must protect the public – it's why we have specific protocols, and it's why we are layering the openings. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 30, 2020

We must protect the public is the main concern of Governor Mike DeWine!

Are you ready for the big day?

Be sure you were your face mask and continue to practice social distancing.

Celebrate One Women's Brunch along with Radio One 30 photos Launch gallery Celebrate One Women's Brunch along with Radio One 1. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 30 2. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 30 3. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 30 4. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 30 5. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 30 6. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 30 7. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 30 8. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 8 of 30 9. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 9 of 30 10. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 10 of 30 11. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 30 12. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 12 of 30 13. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 13 of 30 14. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 14 of 30 15. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 15 of 30 16. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 16 of 30 17. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 17 of 30 18. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 18 of 30 19. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 19 of 30 20. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 20 of 30 21. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 21 of 30 22. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 22 of 30 23. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 23 of 30 24. Celebrate One Women's Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 24 of 30 25. Celebrate One Women's Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 25 of 30 26. Celebrate One Women's Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 26 of 30 27. Celebrate One Women's Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 27 of 30 28. Celebrate One Women's Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 28 of 30 29. Celebrate One Women's Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 29 of 30 30. Celebrate One Women's Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrate One Women’s Brunch along with Radio One Celebrate One Women's Brunch along with Radio One

We Must Re-Open But We have to Protect the Public was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com