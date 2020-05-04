CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream Reopens At Three of Its Locations With Curbside Pickup

For those who miss the taste of locally made ice cream from Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream are once again in luck.

As of May 4, the popular local chain has reopened three of their locations – Rocky River, Strongsville, and Beachwood – with curbside pick up.

You can get pints of your most treasured flavors “along with toppings such as sprinkles, caramel and nuts.”

The catch?  You have to order at the Mitchell’s website the day before pick up.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

How it works: Customers can place orders online by 4 p.m. for next day pick up. Pints are $6.25, with toppings ranging from $6.50 to $9.50.

At least you can once again enjoy the taste of Mitchell’s ice cream again!

 

