The Cincinnati Bengals have released the 2020 NFL schedule!
Via: FOX19
The season-opener will take place Sept. 13 at 4:05 p.m. against the LA. Chargers in Cincinnati.
The full schedule is as follows:
L.A. Chargers: Sept. 13 at 4:05 p.m.
@Cleveland Browns: Sept. 17, Thursday Night Football
@Philadelphia Eagles: Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.
@Baltimore Ravens: Oct. 11 at 1 p.m.
@Indianapolis Colts: Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.
Cleveland Browns: Oct. 25 at 1 p.m.
Tennessee Titans: Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
@Pittsburgh Steelers: Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.
@Washington Redskins: Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.
New York Giants: Nov. 29 at 1 p.m.
Cincinnati: The Bengals Release Full 2020 Football Schedule was originally published on rnbcincy.com