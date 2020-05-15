Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And Speaks At Virtual Ceremony

Congratulations to Nick Cannon for graduating from Howard University last week.

The mogul enrolled in 2016 and finished school while maintaining his own morning radio show, being a host on “The Masked Singer”, continuing “Wild N Out”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The #HU2020 graduate even had the chance to speak at his virtual commencement ceremony sharing some gems to his colleagues. He shared that obtaining a Ph.D. is his next educational goal.

“I am always seeking new challenges and continual growth and decided to obtain my first college degree from an institution that has a proven legacy of producing great minds. I have friends, mentors, and colleagues who attended Howard University. I look forward to this new journey in my life and am excited about the possibilities ahead,” Cannon said.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Revolt TV reports that his goal is to become the most important person in media.

“Being able to have a multi-platform empire is really what I have been focusing on. Create household legacies and brands, from radio to digital to daily television, I just feel like I can really do things [that] no one else has ever done before.” Watch a clip of the ceremony below.

Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style 18 photos Launch gallery Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style 1. If you’ve looked Nick Cannon up and down recently (and who hasn’t?) you might have noticed something interesting: the actor/comedian/host/rapper seems to be paying particular attention to his skull and his feet when he puts together his ‘fits. The style is cutting edge at best, confusing at worst, but undeniably bold. Take a look at Nick’s turbans and toes and see if you’re feeling this unconventional look. Source: 1 of 18 Source: 1 of 18 2. It works for a night on the town, too. Source: 2 of 18 Source: 2 of 18 3. And it seems to go with everything. Source: 3 of 18 Source: 3 of 18 4. Pretty sure we’ve seen this look on Yasiin Bey. Source: 4 of 18 Source: 4 of 18 5. But the fun doesn’t stop at his forehead. Peep Nick’s fancy feet… Source: 5 of 18 Source: 5 of 18 6. So considerate of him to coordinate with the color of the carpet. Source: 6 of 18 Source: 6 of 18 7. Nothing jazzes up a classic suit like… Source: 7 of 18 Source: 7 of 18 8. …Michael Jackson’s shoes. Source: 8 of 18 Source: 8 of 18 9. Denim and diamonds… Source: 9 of 18 Source: 9 of 18 10. …isn’t just for country girls anymore. Source: 10 of 18 Source: 10 of 18 11. Sometimes you’re feeling kinda low key… Source: 11 of 18 Source: 11 of 18 12. …so you just stick with the three-tone pointy loafers. Source: 12 of 18 Source: 12 of 18 13. When your suit looks like this… Source: 13 of 18 Source: 13 of 18 14. …basic white with an understated steel toe might be best. Source: 14 of 18 Source: 14 of 18 15. We imagine this is what the flyest dude in Harlem looked like back in the day. Source: 15 of 18 Source: 15 of 18 16. Fur is a great way to take a basic gray coat over the top… Source: 16 of 18 Source: 16 of 18 17. You can never have enough gold dust on your shoes. Source: 17 of 18 Source: 17 of 18 18. …but Scottie dog socks and three-toned loafers, only if you’re nasty. Source: 18 of 18 Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style Feeling this look? Continue reading Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And Speaks At Virtual Ceremony was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com