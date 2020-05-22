CLOSE
Kent State University to Bring Back In-Person Classes This Fall

There is some good for Kent State University students who miss the on-campus experience and interaction with teachers and fellow peers.

Starting in August, residental living and in-person classes are going to start again, but under what the institution calls the “seven reopening principles.”

Part of the plan includes wearing face masks and blended learning, which includes online courses.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

School officials said students will likely enroll in a combination of face-to-face and remotely taught courses while allowing faculty who wish to teach in person to do so, and those who don’t to teach remotely if they desire.

Kent State is considering changes to the academic calendar, including moving to fully remote instruction for the few remaining days in the semester after Thanksgiving.

