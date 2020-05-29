Kirk Franklin Vs. Fred Hammond in Upcoming Verzuz Battle!

It’s goin down this weekend in the name of the Lord! Two gospel powerhouses will be going head to head in the next VERZUZ battle. Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond will battle live this weekend.
Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond will go head to head in an upcoming VERZUZ battle. Both artist posted an announcement from Swizz Beatz and Timbaland on their Instagram pages.
Swizz said, “We think that our culture needs a hug, we think that we need to heal some people. Well, we need to heal a lot of people, we need to help some people heal.”
Fred reacted to the news, saying, @kirkfranklin and I got a very important and timely call last night. ?? let’s bless as many as we can. In the midst of all this darkness, let’s celebrate light. Excited to join my brother @realfredh on @verzuztv this Sunday at 5pm EST.”
The VERZUZ battle will go down on Sunday, May 31st at 5pm est.