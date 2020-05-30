CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

Riots Erupt in Downtown Cleveland

Cleveland script sign and city skyline - North Coast Harbor

Source: David Shvartsman / Getty

Cities have been protesting, rioting, and looting since the passing of an unarmed black man, but the hands of a cop. The video clearly shows that George Lloyd was in distress, pinned to the ground with an officer having his knee on Floyds neck, until he was unconscious and then dead.

Protest start off people and some sources say it is the police who are starting the chaos by spraying made to make the crowd disperse. Some have seen officers break the windows of businesses and blame it on the protesters.

Now in the city of Cleveland the upset is being felt by the thousands who have had it with police killing black men for no reason at all, except for the color of their skin.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s office responded from inside the Justice Center by sending deputies wearing full riot gear to guard the doors.

Cleveland police announced multiple dispersal orders because some protestors became disorderly.

With no dispersement, police began firing shots at the crowd with what appeared to be paintball guns with another chemical deterrent.

Protesters could be seen coughing.

No Justice No Peace!

Courtesy of WEWS 5

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

The Best Dressed at the 2019 Met Gala

38 photos Launch gallery

The Best Dressed at the 2019 Met Gala

Continue reading The Best Dressed at the 2019 Met Gala

The Best Dressed at the 2019 Met Gala

[caption id="attachment_3339694" align="alignnone" width="819"] Source: Taylor Hill / Getty[/caption] The first Monday in May is a holiday for all fashion lovers since it's always the day that the costume Met Gala happens in New York City. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] 2019's theme was Notes on Camp.  Most people thought camp meant tents, roughing it etc.  But no!  Camp is over the top exaggerated style.  Think Lady Gaga, Liberace, Cher, David Bowie, Elton John etc!  All the glam, all the glitter, all the stuff that some would call tacky... that is Camp! We've put together a list of our favs that hit the pink carpet at this year's Met Gala, in no particular order.

Riots Erupt in Downtown Cleveland  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Riots Erupt in Downtown Cleveland
 3 hours ago
05.30.20
Photos
Close