Riots Erupt in Downtown Cleveland

Cities have been protesting, rioting, and looting since the passing of an unarmed black man, but the hands of a cop. The video clearly shows that George Lloyd was in distress, pinned to the ground with an officer having his knee on Floyds neck, until he was unconscious and then dead.

Protest start off people and some sources say it is the police who are starting the chaos by spraying made to make the crowd disperse. Some have seen officers break the windows of businesses and blame it on the protesters.

Now in the city of Cleveland the upset is being felt by the thousands who have had it with police killing black men for no reason at all, except for the color of their skin.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s office responded from inside the Justice Center by sending deputies wearing full riot gear to guard the doors.

Cleveland police announced multiple dispersal orders because some protestors became disorderly.

With no dispersement, police began firing shots at the crowd with what appeared to be paintball guns with another chemical deterrent.

Protesters could be seen coughing.

No Justice No Peace!

Courtesy of WEWS 5

