Condado Fire Staff Refusing To Deliver Food Order To Police, See Backlash

The local restaurant chain is under fire after allegedly trying to make employees deliver a catering order to Columbus Police on their day off.

A funny part of the movie “Friday” was when Smokey (Chris Tucker) clowned Craig (Ice Cube) for getting fired on his day off. However, this story about Condado restaurant is not funny at all.

According to a former employee, he and others were fired from the Polaris location after being forced to deliver a huge catering order to the Columbus Police Department. When employees refused to do so, they were reportedly fired.

today on my day off my job forced us to do a massive catering order for the columbus police department. the staff walked out and was fired. when i go in tm, myself and other are gonna demand an apology and if we don’t get it we also will walk out. — black lives matter. (@gsheamercer) June 1, 2020

This one tweet alone sent off a hail storm of angry tweets from many in Columbus, making Condado trend on Twitter Monday night. Many planning to boycott the restaurant.

Don't eat at or order anything from Condado. Specifically the polaris location. https://t.co/JvR0wVuEN5 — Springtime Sal (@FalimSox) June 2, 2020

Condado Polaris tried to force their workers to cater to the Columbus Police. I've seen videos of the CPD destroying protesters' medical supplies and water – why should they get a cushy meal of overpriced tacos? Solidarity with these workers! #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/Ejv5da3CbT — D💀RIAN (@doriandraws) June 2, 2020

condado always pissed me off lowkey bc their tacos are a disgrace to my gma. — c y n (@cynfl0res) June 2, 2020

Condado getting canceled ? I’m good with it . Foods trash trash — $coops🦅 (@ScottyPistols) June 2, 2020

No word has been reported from anyone from Condado at this time. We will keep you up to date on this story as it is still developing.

