Are India Arie & Chris Tucker Dating?

Is this happening? The rumor mill sure is buzzing about an alleged relationship between our favorite moon child India Arie and the hilarious comedian/actor Chris Tucker. There are conflicting reports, one says the dated for a whole 13 years right in front of our faces and recently broke up. The other says they’re still dating now. India Arie decided to clear up all the rumors.

India say that she and Chris Tucker are not a thing. She made this post below to her twitter to deny the rumors:

Arie tweeted on Friday (June 5th), “Me and Chris Tucker been dating for 13 years?!! 13 YEARS?! Whew chile! That’s some STRONG BLACK (LOVE) Tea.” She added, “Soooo, NO. I Do not date @christuckerreal. we went on A date or 2 … apparently that was 13 years ago? I really don’t remember Lol.”

What do you think? Are Chris Tucker and India Arie as a couple the best kept secret in Hollywood?

