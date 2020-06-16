Check Out Alicia Keys ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

Alicia Keys performed in a new episode of NPR’s Tiny Desk series, released yesterday (June 15th). Keys filmed the special in February, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She even performed a few new tracks from her forthcoming seventh studio album, Alicia.

Check it out below:

She opened the set by reflecting on the need for love and respect in the world and went on to perform tracks like “Show Me Love,” “Gramercy Park” “Underdog” and “Fallin’” which was the breakout single from her debut album, Songs in A Minor, released in 2001.

The Tiny Desk concert marked the first time Keys performed “Gramercy Park.” Keys said the song is about her struggle with losing herself in a desire to make other people happy.

In March, Keys announced she is postponing the release of Alicia due to the health crisis. She also postponed her book tour for her memoir, More Myself: A Journey.

For more details you can check it out at NPR’s website by clicking here.

