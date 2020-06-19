Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare For Mike Tyson Biopic [PHOTOS]

Jamie Foxx is using this quarantine to get his body right to play the former heavyweight boxer, Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic.

The film has been in talks since 2014 but in an Instagram Live interview with Hollywood producer Mark Birnbaum, Foxx confirmed he is preparing for the film.

“Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done,” he said, “but we officially got the ball rolling.”

During the interview, he shared not only his strict workout routine but photos of his bulked up body. The exercise routine in preparation for the role includes 60 pull-ups, 60 dips, and 100 push-ups every other day. He explained that he’s playing with his weight to play the part going from 216 pounds for a young Tyson then up to 230 pounds.

