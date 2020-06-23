Da Brat Confirms Tamar Elevator Fight & Rumors of Sleeping with JD’s Dad!

Ohhhhhh, the messiness continues! It all started when K. Michelle revealed that Tamar Braxton was sleeping with Jermaine Dupri’s industry icon dad, Michael Mauldin, back in the day and got beat down in an elevator by Mauldin’s wife. During a segment on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Da Brat confirmed that rumor.

Check out the video below:

Da Brat has confirmed that Tamar Braxton did indeed sleep with Jermaine Dupri’s dad Michael Mauldin. K. Michelle recently revealed on social media that Braxton had slept with Mauldin. During a segment on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Da Brat said that the only detail K. Michelle got wrong is that JD’s mom didn’t fight Tamar, it was his stepmother.”

Brat explained, “Jermaine Dupri’s momma is Momma Tina. So it wasn’t his momma. That did happen. I happened to be in that elevator. The whole Beyoncé thing, that definitely happened. That’s Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife. Lord Jesus, no comment. I was in the elevator honey. It was just a situation. And Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife was a little fed up and it went down in the elevator.”

She added, “When it opened, I exited the elevator stage left. I didn’t have nothing to do with it. This was a while ago.”

