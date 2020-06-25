Sephora & Instagram Collab On A Dope Digital Storefront To Make Shopping Easier

Sephora has taken the term, “one-stop-shop” to whole other level. The mega beauty retailer announced a collaboration with Instagram that will make all shopaholics and makeup lover’s life easier. Now, you can make purchases from over 80 of your favorite skincare, makeup and hair care brands directly from the app.

In a statement, Eva Chen, VP of Fashion Partnerships for Instagram, says this new initiative is about making shopping “seamless.”

“Beauty lovers come to @sephora every day to discover products and connect with brands. Together with Sephora, we want to make shopping inspiring and seamless for this community. So you can see a product you love and buy it in just a few taps with Instagram checkout,” she stressed.

Now, this isn’t the first time that IG has let you shop on their app. The social media app rolled out the store checkout feature in March 2019, but then only 10 out of 26 brands lent themselves to the IG checkout function, Glossy noted. But now, it’s all about expansion and making shopping much easier. See, with this new collaboration, instead of having to hop to each different brand to shop, with Sephora, you can do it all under one account. This is also a great opportunity for emerging and diverse beauty brands to increase visibility.

“Sephora is thrilled to work with Instagram on this unique social shopping experience,” said Carolyn Bojanowski, SVP and GM of eCommerce for Sephora, adding,

“Our clients engage with social media in so many ways, like drawing inspiration from the community, getting tips from experts or learning about new beauty trends so we’re always looking for new ways to enhance that beauty journey. We’re excited to deliver Instagram checkout, a new, seamless, direct, and secure way to shop across our brands’ accounts, while still getting the perks of being a Sephora client.”

OK, so I can hear you ask now: “Girl, how does this work?”

It’s pretty simple: all you have to do is select an item that you see from Sephora’s IG feed or stories. Once you click on it, it’ll redirect you to the checkout feature without leaving the app. Best of all, you will still be able to earn your Beauty Insider Points, which you can also use to donate money to the National Black Justice Coalition.

And the brands participating are top-notch: BECCA, Dr. Jart+, GLAMGLOW, Kiehl’s, tarte, Tatcha, Dae, Drunk Elephant, Milk Makeup, Olaplex, Maison Martin Margiela, Make Up For Ever, Sephora Collection, Shani Darden Skin Care, Summer Fridays and many more.

This move makes a lot of sense given how the coronavirus crisis has forced Sephora to close down hundreds of stores across the country, and even as they begin to slowly reopen 70 stores with an array of safety precautions, not everyone may be comfortable. Plus, as Glossy pointed out, Sephora’s e-commerce business has grown 30 percent since the pandemic hit. So this is just another way to bring in more coins!

Well played, Sephora & Instagram. We can skip the line, calm the fear of the contracting virus and buy our favorite lipgloss all in the comfort of our own homes.

I’m down.

BEAUTIES: Have you ever bought anything from Instagram?

