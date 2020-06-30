CLOSE
Mary J. Blige Is Releasing Her Own Wine Collection!

It looks like the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is diving into the wine business!

Mary J. Blige‘s new wine collection is called Sun Goddess Wines that will feature her favorites: Italian Pinot Grigio Ramato and Italian Sauvignon Blanc with a collaboration with Fantinel Winery.

The press release describes Sun Goddess as a “collection of bold, crisp, and rich wines that embody warmth, passion, energy, and a deeper connection to nature.”

She named it after the feelings of her childhood memories with her mother calling it “endless love for the warmth and energy of the sun.”

Both wines are very unique.  She tells PEOPLE that “the pink-hued rosé is full-bodied with notes of peach, melon, and blackberry with a crisp finish, while the Sauvignon Blanc is smooth and strongly aromatic.”

Sun Goddess Wines is currently available for pre-sale on Wine.com and will hit stores in August at $19.99 each.

❤️Love to the World. Enjoy!❤️@sungoddesswines

