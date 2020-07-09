The CAREN Act Would Make False, Racially Motivated 911 Calls Illegal.

A San Francisco lawmaker, Shamann Walton, proposed the Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies Act, known as the CAREN Act, at a board meeting on Tuesday afternoon. If passed, it would make fake and racially motivated 911 calls illegal.

According to NBCNews, the acronym for Board of Supervisors member Shamann Walton‘s bill, CAREN, refers to the social media term “Karen” for white woman who target Black people for non-criminal behavior. A high-profile recent incident was a white woman who called police saying a Black man was threatening her after he asked her to leash her dog.

Walton said of her legislation: “The CAREN Act will make it unlawful for an individual to contact law enforcement solely to discriminate on the basis of a person’s race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity.” Making a false police report is a illegal under California law, but it doesn’t include calls like those described in the CAREN Act.

