An Eighth Cincinnati Metro Driver Test Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19 diagnoses are on the rise in the area and are affecting essential employees in the Cincinnati area and beyond. This includes Cincinnati Metro drivers who have been hit hard with the infectious disease. In less than one month eight Cincinnati Metro drivers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to Metro spokesperson Brandy Jones the most recent driver to fall ill reportedly drive routes on July 6 and 7 on Route 17, Seven Hills – Mt. Healthy – Mt. Airy – Northgate between the hours of 6:19 a.m. and 11:42 a.m. The operator also drove Route 33, Western Hills to Glenway, from 3:29 p.m. to 5:47 p.m.
TRENDING STORY: Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year
The ill Metro employee is currently in quarantine and employees that came in contact with the driver have been notified. People that have ridden the buses are asked to monitor their health closely and seek medical attention if they believe they are sick.
Cincinnati Metro is going to extra safety measures to follow CDC guidelines that include regularly sanitizing and cleaning the buses, social distancing while riding, and mandatory mask-wearing.
Cincinnati is currently under a mandatory mask or face covering mandate. If you go out in public you are to wear a mask or face covering. For more details on the mandate click here.
Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic
Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic
1. MCBRIDE SISTERS WINESSource:MCBRIDE WINES 1 of 11
2. MOOVN RIDESHARE APPSource:MOOVN 2 of 11
3. THE HONEY POT COMPANYSource:THE HONEY POT COMPANY 3 of 11
4. Kaleidoscope Hair ProductsSource:Kaleidoscope Hair Products 4 of 11
5. BLACK AND MOBILESource:BLACK AND MOBILE 5 of 11
6. SOUTHERN GENTSSource:SOUTHERN GENTS 6 of 11
7. UNCLE NEAREST WHISKEYSource:UNCLE NEAREST WHISKEY 7 of 11
8. BROOKLYN CIRCUSSource:BROOKLYN CIRCUS 8 of 11
9. CLOTH AND PAPERSource:CLOTH AND PAPER 9 of 11
10. FLAMEKEEPERS HAT CLUBSource:FLAMEKEEPERS HAT CLUB 10 of 11
11. FREDERICK BENJAMIN GROOMINGSource:FREDERICK BENJAMIN GROOMING 11 of 11
The Latest:
- Black Family Calls Out Racist Letter From ‘Neighborhood’ Over ‘Loud Music’
- Russell Westbrook Confirms He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19
- Actress Naya Rivera’s Body Found At Lake Piru in California
- Franklin Co. Coroner: 15 Fatal Drug Overdoses in 72 Hours
- Ari Fletcher Wore This Black Designer For Her Extravagant 25th Birthday Dinner
- An Eighth Cincinnati Metro Driver Test Positive For COVID-19
- Tahj Mowry Shares His Feelings For Ex-Girlfriend Naya Rivera In Instagram Post
- Video Of Pennsylvania Cop Putting Knee On Man’s Neck Sparks Protest
- Starz Announces ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Will Premiere In September
- 50 Cent Trolls Will Smith After Entanglement Jig: “F*ck You 50”
An Eighth Cincinnati Metro Driver Test Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on rnbcincy.com