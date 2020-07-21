When Your Face Needs A Gentle Wash Glossier’s Milky Jelly Cleanser Is It

You can apply the Milky Jelly on dry or wet skin which is exactly how I use it. On the rare occasion I wear makeup these days, I use this as my first-level cleanser, particularly because I can use it to remove mascara and eyelash glue without irritating my eyes, then I follow up with my cleansing bar. If I’ve just done a mid-day or early evening workout and feel like I need to thoroughly remove the sweat, I’ll wet my face and apply the cleanser the traditional way before doing a deeper cleanse at night.

The Milky Jelly has also been crucial for calming my skin after microneedling. The process itself is not a gentle one, and afterward, my skin is left pretty inflamed and extremely sensitive for at least a day or two. Rather than further irritate it more, the Milky Jelly soothes my skin and I’ve found it also gives me the moisture boost I need after doing the procedure at home.

Because Glossier’s cult-like reputation proceeded my first interaction with the brand, I was expecting lots of bells and whistles. But after actually using the products I think the lack thereof is exactly the point. You don’t need a lot of bells and whistles to cleanse your face effectively and that’s why this is the newest staple in my Beauty Cabinet.