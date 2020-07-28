Magnetic Eyelashes Have Officially Changed The Game

If there is one makeup essential most people have a love/hate relationship with, eyelashes easily take the cake. While they come in major clutch to complement your beauty beat, it can be an absolute struggle applying them in the first place. So, now that magnetic eyelashes have become a go-to essential, the days of struggling to apply traditional strip lashes are over.

That’s right, magnetic eyelashes are slowly but surely taking over the game. Traditional eyelashes look gorgeous when applied correctly, but with the risk of getting glue on your natural lashes, losing lashes or simply losing one of your falsies after application, many makeup mavens are switching gears with magnetic eyelashes and it’s easy to see why.

Using magnetic eyelashes are pretty simple. You pop them on and you’re look is complete. No need to worry about waiting for glue to get tacky or coating your lashes with a coat of mascara. Simply place them on your lash line and you’re all set.

It’s easy to think that this essential is too good to be true, but magnetic eyelashes have been proven to give your more longevity than strip lashes. Take the KISS Magnetic Eyeliner & Lask Kit lure ($16.99, Ulta.com) for example. All you have to do is line your lashline with the KISS Magnetic Eyeliner and wait a few seconds for the formula to dry. Once dry, apply the strip eyelash and your eyes are set. Best of all, these lashes are reusable and they last for up to 16 hours.

And removing magnetic eyelashes are even easier. Once you’re ready to remove your lashes from KISS, wet a cotton swab with an oil-based makeup remover such as the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover ($8.99, Ulta.com), and gently wipe your lash line. The magnetic eyelashes will loosen up from the eyeliner in seconds.

So, if you’ve been rocking your natural eyelashes or avoiding your strip lashes like the plague, it’s time to get back into the swing of things. Magnetic eyelashes are here to stay!

If you need a little help with applying magnetic eyelashes, beauty guru Jackie Aina has the keys for success. Check out her tutorial below.

What say you? Are you #TeamMagneticLashes or #TeamTraditionalLashes? Let’s discuss in the comment section below!

